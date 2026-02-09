Major Drug Bust: 500 kg of Ganja Seized in Chandauli

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Varanasi, alongside local police, successfully carried out a significant drug operation on Monday. Two suspected smugglers were detained, and an impressive 500 kilograms of illegal ganja were confiscated in Chandauli district, according to officials.

The substantial haul, weighing 499.2 kg, is valued at approximately Rs 2.5 crore in the black market. This operation unfolded on the service lane near Baba Dhaba within the Chandauli Sadar Kotwali police jurisdiction.

In addition to the illicit substance, authorities secured a DCM truck allegedly used for smuggling and seized a sum of Rs 2,220 from the accused individuals. Identified as Pramod Gupta and Akshay Kumar, the detainees admitted to transporting the drugs from Odisha, with Gautam Buddh Nagar as their ultimate delivery destination.

