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Major Drug Bust in Jharkhand: Poppy Husk and Opium Seized

Police in Jharkhand's Ranchi and Palamu districts seized over Rs 1.23 crore worth of poppy husk and opium, arresting three individuals in separate incidents. The main accused, Manish Tirkey, was apprehended in Ranchi. Two others were arrested in Palamu, linked to trafficking poppy husk to Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:55 IST
Major Drug Bust in Jharkhand: Poppy Husk and Opium Seized
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In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking in Jharkhand, police seized over Rs 1.23 crore worth of poppy husk and opium in Ranchi and Palamu districts. Law enforcement officials arrested three individuals in separate operations, including the main accused Manish Tirkey in Ranchi, and disrupted a network extending to Uttar Pradesh.

The Ranchi raid led to the arrest of Manish Tirkey, 26, identified as the kingpin in an illegal opium operation spanning multiple districts. Authorities confiscated 566.5 kg of poppy husk and 700 gm of opium, along with cash worth Rs 2.28 lakh, a four-wheeler, and a mobile phone. The seized narcotics have been valued at Rs 88.47 lakh.

In a parallel operation in Palamu, police apprehended two suspects following a tip-off, seizing 216 kg of poppy husk valued at Rs 35 lakh. Those arrested have been linked to acquiring poppy husk in Jharkhand and selling it across state borders to Uttar Pradesh. The actions form part of a broader effort to dismantle narcotics networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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