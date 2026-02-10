Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Delhi Biker's Death Sparks Arrests and Warrants

The Delhi Police have issued non-bailable warrants against two contractors linked to a biker's death after falling into an uncovered pit. Further arrests and judicial actions involving subcontractors and laborers were made, with investigations ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:25 IST
Tragic Fall: Delhi Biker's Death Sparks Arrests and Warrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation by issuing non-bailable warrants against two contractors related to the tragic death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into an uncovered water pit in Janakpuri.

Kamal Dhyani, the victim, met his untimely demise after his bike plunged into the 15-foot pit, led by poor safety measures. Despite early revelations, key suspects, including Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, remain at large.

The situation escalated as the police took actions against other involved individuals, widening an investigation emphasizing negligence and safety oversights demanding accountability from responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

