Middle Eastern Nations Condemn Israel's Settlement Expansion in West Bank

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the UAE condemn Israel's new settlement policies in the West Bank, criticizing them as steps towards annexation. The decisions, made by Israel's security cabinet, enable easier land purchase for settlers and extend Israeli authority over Palestinian-controlled areas, sparking international concern over the two-state solution.

Updated: 10-02-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:38 IST
In a significant geopolitical move, Israel's security cabinet decided to ease settlement expansion in the West Bank, drawing sharp condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. The new policy simplifies land purchases for Jewish settlers and extends Israeli powers in areas under Palestinian control, fueling annexation fears.

Ultranationalist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the decisions, asserting the government's goal to hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state. This announcement was met with a joint denouncement from several Middle Eastern and Muslim-majority countries, including Egypt and Turkey, who view these actions as violations of international law and threats to regional stability.

Critics argue that Israeli sovereignty is being unlawfully imposed, displacing Palestinians and undercutting the two-state solution. The changes could potentially allow increased demolitions and restrict Palestinian development across the West Bank. International concern continues, with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that these developments could further erode prospects for peace.

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

