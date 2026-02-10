Middle Eastern Nations Condemn Israel's Settlement Expansion in West Bank

In a significant geopolitical move, Israel's security cabinet decided to ease settlement expansion in the West Bank, drawing sharp condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. The new policy simplifies land purchases for Jewish settlers and extends Israeli powers in areas under Palestinian control, fueling annexation fears.

Ultranationalist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the decisions, asserting the government's goal to hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state. This announcement was met with a joint denouncement from several Middle Eastern and Muslim-majority countries, including Egypt and Turkey, who view these actions as violations of international law and threats to regional stability.

Critics argue that Israeli sovereignty is being unlawfully imposed, displacing Palestinians and undercutting the two-state solution. The changes could potentially allow increased demolitions and restrict Palestinian development across the West Bank. International concern continues, with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that these developments could further erode prospects for peace.