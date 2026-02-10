Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Erupts in Uttarakhand Fire Department

Randhir Singh, an Additional Sub-Inspector in Uttarakhand's fire department, was arrested for accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for renewing a fire safety certificate. The arrest occurred near a fire station on BEL road, highlighting corruption within legal processes of the region's educational infrastructure.

An Additional Sub-Inspector with the Uttarakhand fire department, Randhir Singh, has been arrested on charges of bribery, sending shockwaves through the community. Singh was apprehended by vigilance officials while accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe near a fire station on BEL road.

According to the vigilance department, Singh was taking the bribe in exchange for renewing a fire safety no-objection certificate for Malini Valley College of Education in Kotdwar. This incident underscores the pervasive issue of corruption within essential service sectors like education and law enforcement.

The authorities swiftly moved to arrest Singh, emphasizing their commitment to rooting out corruption. He has since been taken to Dehradun for further investigation. The vigilance department's actions are a strong message to others engaging in similar illegal activities within the region.

