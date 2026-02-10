Left Menu

Securing Peace: Diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A settlement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict hinges on security guarantees for both nations. Russian diplomat Alexander Grushko emphasizes the necessity of Russian security assurances, alongside Ukrainian guarantees. Although no agreement has been reached, negotiators have made progress on prisoner exchanges. Talks continue, focusing on NATO membership and territorial control issues.

A senior Russian diplomat highlighted the crucial aspect of security guarantees in negotiating a peace settlement for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexander Grushko, underscored the importance of considering Russia's security interests as part of any accord.

Despite two rounds of negotiations in the UAE involving representatives from Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S., a comprehensive peace deal remains elusive. However, a significant step forward was achieved with the agreement on exchanging prisoners of war, a first in five months.

The contentious issue of NATO's potential expansion to include Ukraine remains central to discussions, alongside the control of Ukrainian territories and rebuilding efforts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated readiness to negotiate with prepared documents. The timeline for future talks is undecided, with expectations for continuation in the United States.

