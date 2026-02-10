Left Menu

Violence Erupts Amid Protests Against Israeli Leader's Visit in Sydney

Tensions flared in Sydney as police clashed with protesters opposing Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit. The unrest led to 27 arrests with 10 accused of assaulting officers. Authorities urged peaceful demonstrations amid heightened tensions, defending police actions as necessary during the event marked by disorder and resistance.

Australian leaders called for calm as protests turned violent during Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Australia. In Sydney, police clashed with demonstrators, leading to 27 arrests, including 10 for alleged assaults on officers. The unrest disrupted Herzog's visit, prompting authorities to urge peaceful expression of views.

New South Wales state police reported no serious injuries following the clashes. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed dismay over the violence, emphasizing the public's desire to avoid conflict within Australia. Over 1,000 people assembled to protest Herzog's visit amid heightened tensions following a recent mass shooting at a Jewish event.

Police adopted stringent measures, wielding rarely used powers to manage the situation. Despite resistance and a legal challenge, officers pushed back demonstrators, employing tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and police officials justified their actions, underscoring the unpredictability of the situation.

