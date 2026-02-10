Violence Erupts Amid Protests Against Israeli Leader's Visit in Sydney

Australian leaders called for calm as protests turned violent during Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Australia. In Sydney, police clashed with demonstrators, leading to 27 arrests, including 10 for alleged assaults on officers. The unrest disrupted Herzog's visit, prompting authorities to urge peaceful expression of views.

New South Wales state police reported no serious injuries following the clashes. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed dismay over the violence, emphasizing the public's desire to avoid conflict within Australia. Over 1,000 people assembled to protest Herzog's visit amid heightened tensions following a recent mass shooting at a Jewish event.

Police adopted stringent measures, wielding rarely used powers to manage the situation. Despite resistance and a legal challenge, officers pushed back demonstrators, employing tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and police officials justified their actions, underscoring the unpredictability of the situation.