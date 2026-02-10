Left Menu

Bridging Economies: U.S. and China Strengthen Communication Channels

Senior U.S. Treasury officials visited China to enhance communication between the two nations. The discussions focused on preparing for upcoming high-level meetings and promoting stable economic ties. Recent engagements include a framework agreement on trade issues, with the U.S. planning for President Trump's visit to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 05:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 05:53 IST
Bridging Economies: U.S. and China Strengthen Communication Channels

Senior U.S. Treasury staff traveled to China last week to enhance communication channels between Washington and Beijing, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The discussions included preparations for an upcoming high-level meeting between Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Both parties are aiming for continued constructive engagement, maintaining positive momentum in their bilateral relationship.

While exact dates and locations for future meetings remain undisclosed, these exchanges are essential for laying the groundwork for U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to China in April. Previously, both sides have made strides towards resolving trade disputes, including a major tariff agreement.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Armenia Pact Brightens Nuclear Energy Future

U.S.-Armenia Pact Brightens Nuclear Energy Future

 Global
2
Power Outage Halts Operations at Venezuela's Largest Refinery

Power Outage Halts Operations at Venezuela's Largest Refinery

 Venezuela
3
U.S. Military Targets Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

U.S. Military Targets Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

 Global
4
Race Against the Clock: Immigration Bill Stalemate Looms Over DHS Funding

Race Against the Clock: Immigration Bill Stalemate Looms Over DHS Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026