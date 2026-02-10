Bridging Economies: U.S. and China Strengthen Communication Channels
Senior U.S. Treasury officials visited China to enhance communication between the two nations. The discussions focused on preparing for upcoming high-level meetings and promoting stable economic ties. Recent engagements include a framework agreement on trade issues, with the U.S. planning for President Trump's visit to China.
Senior U.S. Treasury staff traveled to China last week to enhance communication channels between Washington and Beijing, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The discussions included preparations for an upcoming high-level meeting between Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Both parties are aiming for continued constructive engagement, maintaining positive momentum in their bilateral relationship.
While exact dates and locations for future meetings remain undisclosed, these exchanges are essential for laying the groundwork for U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to China in April. Previously, both sides have made strides towards resolving trade disputes, including a major tariff agreement.
