Bridging Economies: U.S. and China Strengthen Communication Channels

Senior U.S. Treasury staff traveled to China last week to enhance communication channels between Washington and Beijing, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The discussions included preparations for an upcoming high-level meeting between Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Both parties are aiming for continued constructive engagement, maintaining positive momentum in their bilateral relationship.

While exact dates and locations for future meetings remain undisclosed, these exchanges are essential for laying the groundwork for U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to China in April. Previously, both sides have made strides towards resolving trade disputes, including a major tariff agreement.