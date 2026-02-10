Gold Prices Fluctuate Amid Economic Tensions and Rate Speculations
Gold prices experienced a decrease, holding above $5,000 per ounce as investors awaited U.S. jobs and inflation data. U.S.-China relations continue to impact gold's potential, with investors anticipating rate cuts in 2026. Non-yielding bullion thrives in low-interest-rate climates, while other precious metals showed varied movements.
Gold markets saw volatility on Tuesday, maintaining a critical threshold above $5,000 per ounce. Investors were on edge, looking to upcoming U.S. jobs and inflation data to forecast the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.
Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $5,029.49 per ounce by 0332 GMT, after seeing a 2% rise on Monday due to the dollar's dip. Precious metals such as platinum and palladium similarly experienced downturns in trading.
The persistent economic tensions between the U.S. and China could influence gold's outlook, with discussions on potential Fed policy shifts gaining momentum as 2026 approaches. Investors are anticipating rate cuts, sparking interest in non-yielding bullion in the current economic climate.
