Government Boosts Major Events to Drive Tourism Growth Nationwide

The Government is backing a new wave of major events from the Bay of Islands to Tekapo, investing more than $3.2 million to strengthen regional tourism, support local businesses, and attract high-value international visitors.

The funding is part of the Government’s $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, designed to enhance New Zealand’s appeal as a world-class destination for sport, culture, food, and entertainment.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the latest tranche of supported events will deliver unforgettable experiences while generating strong economic returns for communities across the country.

“From the thrill of the Solo Trans-Tasman yacht race in Opua to world-class culinary experiences in Wellington, dazzling Matariki celebrations in Rotorua, the Deaf International Basketball Federation World 3x3 Cup in Auckland, and epic running festivals in Tekapo and the Nelson Tasman region — these events showcase the best of New Zealand,” Ms Upston says.

Events Across the Country, May to December

The newly supported events will run from May through December, ensuring a steady calendar of activity that adds vibrancy to towns and cities nationwide.

The programme spans a diverse mix of sectors, including:

International sport, such as yacht racing and basketball championships

Food and hospitality tourism, including culinary exchanges and chef collaborations

Cultural celebrations, highlighting New Zealand’s unique heritage

Outdoor and adventure festivals, showcasing regional landscapes and lifestyle

Ms Upston says the broad spread of events ensures there is something for everyone, while also strengthening New Zealand’s off-peak tourism offering.

“We’re giving visitors even more reasons to choose New Zealand, and more opportunities for locals to enjoy world-class experiences close to home.”

Investment to Expand Existing Events and Attract New Visitors

While many of the events are already established, the Government’s investment will support new elements, increased participation, and stronger international promotion.

Officials say this approach will help events scale up, attract more overseas attendees, and encourage longer visitor stays — particularly in regional destinations.

“Investment will support new features and help draw more participants and international visitors, ensuring these events reach their full potential.”

Major Events Deliver Real Economic Benefits

The Minister emphasised that major events are not just about entertainment — they are proven drivers of regional economic growth.

“These events don’t just entertain — they drive economic activity. Accommodation fills up, restaurants thrive, and tills ring in local shops.”

Tourism remains one of New Zealand’s most important economic sectors, supporting thousands of jobs and sustaining businesses across hospitality, retail, transport, and services.

“Tourism is critical to our economy, and these investments will strengthen our reputation as a world-class destination for culture, sport and entertainment,” Ms Upston says.

Wellington Hospitality Showcased at Funding Announcement

Ms Upston made the announcement at Wellington restaurant Glou Glou, where she heard directly from organisers involved in Visa Wellington on a Plate.

The festival’s chef collaborations and culinary exchange initiatives are aimed at attracting high-spending food travellers, a growing segment of the international visitor market.

More Announcements to Come

The Government’s latest commitment totals more than $3.2 million, with further event investments expected in the coming weeks and months as part of the wider $70 million package.