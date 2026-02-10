Left Menu

Democracies Struggle Amid Rising Global Corruption Concerns

Efforts by established democracies to combat public-sector corruption are waning, as highlighted by Transparency International's 2025 report. It reveals declining scores in the U.S. and concerns worldwide due to U.S. funding cuts. Denmark, Finland, and Singapore lead the rankings while South Sudan, Somalia, and Venezuela trail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:52 IST
Democracies Struggle Amid Rising Global Corruption Concerns
  • Country:
  • Germany

The fight against public-sector corruption in established democracies is weakening, as per the latest survey by Transparency International. The Corruption Perceptions Index for 2025 shows Denmark at the top, maintaining its position alongside Finland and Singapore, while South Sudan and Somalia lag behind.

The report underscores a growing concern as 122 out of 182 countries scored less than 50 points. The global average slipped to 42, the lowest in over a decade, with only five nations scoring above 80. Particularly worrying is the trend of increased perceived corruption in democracies such as the United States, where 2025 marks its worst performance under the ranking system introduced in 2012.

Transparency International warns that the temporary freeze on enforcing the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has exacerbated the situation, sending a problematic signal that such practices are permissible. Moreover, U.S. aid cuts have weakened anti-corruption efforts globally, prompting political leaders to further stifle independent voices like NGOs and journalists.

TRENDING

1
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India
2
AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expansion

AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expans...

 Global
3
China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

 China
4
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tributes, Adjourns in Memory of Departed Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tributes, Adjourns in Memory of Departed Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026