Democracies Struggle Amid Rising Global Corruption Concerns

The fight against public-sector corruption in established democracies is weakening, as per the latest survey by Transparency International. The Corruption Perceptions Index for 2025 shows Denmark at the top, maintaining its position alongside Finland and Singapore, while South Sudan and Somalia lag behind.

The report underscores a growing concern as 122 out of 182 countries scored less than 50 points. The global average slipped to 42, the lowest in over a decade, with only five nations scoring above 80. Particularly worrying is the trend of increased perceived corruption in democracies such as the United States, where 2025 marks its worst performance under the ranking system introduced in 2012.

Transparency International warns that the temporary freeze on enforcing the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has exacerbated the situation, sending a problematic signal that such practices are permissible. Moreover, U.S. aid cuts have weakened anti-corruption efforts globally, prompting political leaders to further stifle independent voices like NGOs and journalists.