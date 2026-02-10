Tragedy in Tarn Taran: Law Student's Classroom Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded in a Punjab law college when a first-year student allegedly shot and killed a fellow classmate before trying to take his own life. The event, captured on CCTV, has left the shooter, Prince Raj, in critical condition at Guru Nanak Dev hospital, as police scramble to uncover the motive behind this shocking act.

According to police sources, the shooting took place inside a classroom at Mai Bhago Law College, Usma village, leaving 19-year-old Sandeep Kaur dead on the spot. Allegations have emerged that Prince had been harassing Sandeep, who was engaged to be married, for some time, raising questions about the dynamics leading up to the tragic event.

Authorities are investigating the origins of the weapon used, which appears to be illegal. Prince's father, a current member of the Central Reserve Police Force, and other associates are being questioned as part of the ongoing probe, described by police as comprehensive and urgent.

