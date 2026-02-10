Macron Urges EU to Assert Global Power Amid U.S. Tensions

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, emphasized the need for Europe to brace for potential friction with the United States, calling recent tensions a 'Greenland moment' that should serve as a wake-up call for the continent.

Speaking to several European outlets, including Le Monde and the Financial Times, Macron criticized the Trump administration for its 'openly anti-European' stance. He also pointed out that attempts at reaching settlements have been ineffective in resolving the ongoing disputes.

Macron highlighted the uncertainty surrounding U.S. actions on digital regulation and stressed the urgency for economic reforms in the EU. He pushed for initiatives like eurobonds to strengthen the EU's position globally, urging European leaders to consider these options at their upcoming summit in Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)