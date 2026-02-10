Thane Zilla Parishad Shines in e-Governance Excellence
Thane Zilla Parishad is recognized among Maharashtra's top local bodies for exceptional performance in the 150-day e-Governance Improvement Programme. It excelled in digital infrastructure and citizen-centric technologies, with impressive administrative modernization, AI, and GIS usage. Recognition was postponed due to election codes, now officially announced.
Thane Zilla Parishad has emerged as a top-performer in Maharashtra's ambitious 150-day e-Governance Improvement Programme.
The event to honor these successes, previously delayed due to election protocols, is now scheduled, according to state officials.
Thane ZP's success stems from its robust digital infrastructure and efficient services, including AI and GIS integration for public project monitoring.
