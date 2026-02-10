UN Experts Urge Transparency and Victim Inclusion in Venezuela Amnesty Law

The UN Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela has cautiously welcomed the National Assembly’s initial approval of a draft Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, while warning that the measure must not advance without rigorous safeguards to ensure transparency, accountability and the meaningful participation of victims and civil society.

The Mission said an amnesty law could offer relief to many Venezuelans who have been unlawfully detained for political reasons, but stressed that its legitimacy depends on a process firmly grounded in international human rights standards.

“An amnesty law offers an opportunity to provide justice and alleviate the suffering of the many people who have been unlawfully detained for political reasons in Venezuela,” said Alex Neve, an expert member of the Fact-Finding Mission.“However, its legitimacy and impact depend on a transparent and inclusive process that is fully grounded in international human rights law.”

Victims and Civil Society Must Be at the Centre

The Mission emphasised that the voices of those most affected — including victims of arbitrary detention, their families and the civil society organisations supporting them — must be central to the law’s development and implementation.

“This law has the potential to contribute to restoring rights and repairing Venezuela’s social fabric,” Neve said.“But the voices of the countless Venezuelans whose rights have been violated in the country’s prisons must be at the centre of this process.”

While welcoming the publication of the draft law’s text, the Mission expressed concern over the lack of informed, inclusive and safe public consultation so far.

Calls for Safe and Meaningful Public Consultation

Although a Special Commission has been established to promote consultation, the Mission said legislation of this magnitude requires robust participation under conditions that guarantee freedom of expression and the safety of those engaging in the process.

The experts warned that without genuine consultation, the law risks losing credibility and failing to deliver justice for those persecuted.

Concerns Over Limited Scope and Exclusion Risks

The draft law states its purpose is to promote peace, democratic coexistence and national reconciliation. However, the Mission cautioned that the amnesty’s scope may be too narrow, potentially excluding many individuals persecuted through other forms of legal harassment.

“It is concerning that amnesties will only be granted in relation to political and related offences, while leaving out other forms of criminalization,” said María Eloísa Quintero, another Mission expert.

She noted that civil, administrative, labour and disciplinary proceedings may fall outside the law’s coverage, leaving many without full restoration of rights.

The Mission also warned that people charged under offences not explicitly labelled “political” — such as public property crimes — could be excluded, even when prosecutions were politically motivated. Others prosecuted under laws restricting civic space or tried in military courts may also be left out.

Oversight and Accountability Essential to Prevent Abuse

The Fact-Finding Mission stressed that any amnesty law must include clear mechanisms for implementation, independent oversight, and accessible channels for reporting abuses. It must not be applied with excessive discretion or used to shield perpetrators from accountability.

“It would be advisable for the judicial verification procedure to include the participation of victims and their families, their representatives, and human rights organizations,” Quintero said.“No sustainable transition can be built on impunity.”

Political Prisoner Releases Must Continue Without Delay

The Mission reiterated its call for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, warning that legislative debate must not slow urgent action to protect detainees’ rights.

“The process of releasing prisoners, already underway, must continue without interruption,” Neve said.

The experts expressed alarm at recent reports of worsening health conditions in detention and deaths in custody.

Amnesty Must Be Paired With Structural Reform

The Mission underscored that an amnesty law alone cannot dismantle the broader legal and institutional framework that has enabled persecution and arbitrary detention. Structural reforms are required to prevent future violations.

“What is needed at this crucial time is a comprehensive agenda for the country’s transition, fully grounded in international standards,” Quintero said.“Justice, truth, and reparation for victims must be at the centre of any measures that seek to open a democratic path.”

UN Mission to Monitor Law’s Human Rights Impact

The Fact-Finding Mission said it will continue to closely monitor the evolution and implementation of the Amnesty Law and its implications for human rights and accountability in Venezuela.