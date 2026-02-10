Left Menu

Man Detained for Flag Dishonour in Jammu's Doda District

A man in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, was detained for allegedly dishonouring the national flag, as depicted in a viral video. The police have begun an investigation under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The accused was identified as Farooq Ahmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:13 IST
Man Detained for Flag Dishonour in Jammu's Doda District
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was detained on Tuesday following the emergence of a video allegedly showing him dishonouring the national flag, according to police officials.

The incident came to light when a video surfaced online, purportedly capturing Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Nagri area, using the national flag to clean his window glass.

The police have detained Ahmed following an FIR under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, emphasizing the act's prohibition of disrespecting the national flag. An investigation is ongoing, as directed by Doda's SSP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

 India
2
India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

 India
3
Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026