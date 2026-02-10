Man Detained for Flag Dishonour in Jammu's Doda District
A man in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, was detained for allegedly dishonouring the national flag, as depicted in a viral video. The police have begun an investigation under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The accused was identified as Farooq Ahmed.
A man in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was detained on Tuesday following the emergence of a video allegedly showing him dishonouring the national flag, according to police officials.
The incident came to light when a video surfaced online, purportedly capturing Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Nagri area, using the national flag to clean his window glass.
The police have detained Ahmed following an FIR under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, emphasizing the act's prohibition of disrespecting the national flag. An investigation is ongoing, as directed by Doda's SSP.
