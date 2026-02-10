Call for Justice: Techie Chandan Kumar's Tragic Killing in Toronto

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has urged the Canadian government to take decisive action following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old techie Chandan Kumar in Toronto. The tragic incident occurred two days ago and is believed to be a targeted killing.

Chandan Kumar hailed from Thyamagondlu village near Bengaluru and was the only child of a retired teacher, Nanda Kumar. His grieving parents have reached out to the Indian and Karnataka governments for help in bringing his body back to India.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara expressed deep sorrow over the loss and highlighted the lack of information regarding the motive behind the attack. He assured that the Karnataka government has contacted the Indian Embassy in Canada to facilitate the repatriation process.

