Left Menu

Call for Justice: Techie Chandan Kumar's Tragic Killing in Toronto

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara called for strict action by the Canadian government after the killing of 37-year-old techie Chandan Kumar in Toronto. Originally from Nelamangala, Kumar was targeted in a suspected killing. His family requests assistance for body repatriation, with Indian authorities alerted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:44 IST
Call for Justice: Techie Chandan Kumar's Tragic Killing in Toronto
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has urged the Canadian government to take decisive action following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old techie Chandan Kumar in Toronto. The tragic incident occurred two days ago and is believed to be a targeted killing.

Chandan Kumar hailed from Thyamagondlu village near Bengaluru and was the only child of a retired teacher, Nanda Kumar. His grieving parents have reached out to the Indian and Karnataka governments for help in bringing his body back to India.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara expressed deep sorrow over the loss and highlighted the lack of information regarding the motive behind the attack. He assured that the Karnataka government has contacted the Indian Embassy in Canada to facilitate the repatriation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

 India
2
India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

 India
3
Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026