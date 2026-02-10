Supreme Court to Consider Action Against Assam CM in Viral Video Controversy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday consented to examine a plea submitted by Left leaders, demanding measures against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a viral video allegedly depicted him aiming and firing a rifle at Muslim community members. This development arrives in the context of nearing assembly polls.

A panel consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria responded to arguments made by lawyer Nizam Pasha, representing the CPI and CPI(M) members, calling for scrutiny of Sarma's actions. Pasha highlighted disturbing speeches by Sarma and the absence of an FIR despite complaints.

The bench agreed to contemplate a hearing date, acknowledging the political accusations surfaced with the video, which was initially shared by Assam BJP's official account but later deleted amid allegations of inciting violence and communal discord. Separate petitions aim to establish a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure an unbiased inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)