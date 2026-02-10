Left Menu

Crackdown on Extortion: Arrests Linked to Ravi Godara Gang in Ahmedabad

Two men allegedly connected to the Rajasthan-based Ravi Godara gang were arrested in Ahmedabad while attempting to establish an extortion racket. Crime branch officials intercepted them after a seven-hour operation. Both men are from Kota, Rajasthan, and have significant criminal records, including over 20 cases involving extortion and attempted murder.

In a significant breakthrough, crime branch officials apprehended two individuals allegedly connected to the notorious Rajasthan-based Ravi Godara gang in Ahmedabad. The arrests followed a meticulous seven-hour operation, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The detained suspects, identified as Aman alias Bacha (Ehsanali Saiyad) and Suhaib alias Chintu (Firozkhan Pathan), both in their mid-twenties, were reportedly in the initial stages of establishing an extortion racket in Ahmedabad. Originating from Kota district, Rajasthan, the duo has a documented criminal history comprising over 20 cases, including organized extortion and attempted murder.

Having recently linked with the Ravi Godara network, the suspects had relocated to Ahmedabad intending to expand their criminal activities. The crime branch, in collaboration with Rajasthan authorities, is conducting further investigations, with plans to transfer the duo back to Kota for continued legal proceedings.

