Mystery in Jaipur: Missing Japanese Tourists
Two Japanese tourists disappeared in Jaipur after being dropped at a restaurant by a taxi driver. A missing persons complaint was filed, and CCTV footage is under review. The tourists arrived from New Delhi and stayed at a local hotel before vanishing, prompting police investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jaipur are on high alert after two Japanese tourists went missing in the city. The tourists, who were last seen at a restaurant in the Ashok Nagar area, had plans to stay overnight but failed to return, prompting concern.
Their absence was reported on February 8 after the taxi driver, who dropped them off, found no communication from their side. The driver filed a complaint with the police the following day.
Police are now scrutinizing CCTV footage to gather clues about their whereabouts as the case sparks widespread attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- Japanese
- tourists
- missing
- police
- investigation
- restaurant
- New Delhi
- CCTV
- hotel
ALSO READ
West Bengal Para-Teachers Demand Pay Hike, Clash with Police
West Bengal Police Launch Asset Seizure in Drug Trafficking Probe
Debate Intensifies in Lamborghini Crash Case: Contradicting Claims and Ongoing Investigation
Lamborghini Mystery in Kanpur: Police Probe Intensifies
High-Stakes Inquiry: The Ambani Money Laundering Investigation