Mystery in Jaipur: Missing Japanese Tourists

Two Japanese tourists disappeared in Jaipur after being dropped at a restaurant by a taxi driver. A missing persons complaint was filed, and CCTV footage is under review. The tourists arrived from New Delhi and stayed at a local hotel before vanishing, prompting police investigations.

Updated: 10-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:31 IST
  • India

Authorities in Jaipur are on high alert after two Japanese tourists went missing in the city. The tourists, who were last seen at a restaurant in the Ashok Nagar area, had plans to stay overnight but failed to return, prompting concern.

Their absence was reported on February 8 after the taxi driver, who dropped them off, found no communication from their side. The driver filed a complaint with the police the following day.

Police are now scrutinizing CCTV footage to gather clues about their whereabouts as the case sparks widespread attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

