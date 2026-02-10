Mystery in Jaipur: Missing Japanese Tourists

Authorities in Jaipur are on high alert after two Japanese tourists went missing in the city. The tourists, who were last seen at a restaurant in the Ashok Nagar area, had plans to stay overnight but failed to return, prompting concern.

Their absence was reported on February 8 after the taxi driver, who dropped them off, found no communication from their side. The driver filed a complaint with the police the following day.

Police are now scrutinizing CCTV footage to gather clues about their whereabouts as the case sparks widespread attention.

