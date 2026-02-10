Left Menu

Peace Talks on the Horizon: Anticipation Builds Amid Trilateral Discussions

The Kremlin announced Tuesday that while no date has been set, upcoming peace negotiations on Ukraine are expected soon. Recent trilateral talks among Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi didn't result in a breakthrough but did see 314 prisoners of war exchanged.

Updated: 10-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:54 IST
The Kremlin has stated that although a specific date has not yet been determined, a new round of peace talks concerning Ukraine is expected to occur shortly. The announcement comes in the wake of recent meetings between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States held in Abu Dhabi.

These trilateral discussions marked the second convening of the parties, aiming to find a resolution to ongoing tensions. Despite the absence of significant breakthroughs, the talks did yield a prisoner exchange, with 314 prisoners of war being swapped, marking the first exchange since October.

This development raises hopes for further dialogue and potential progress in future negotiations. Observers remain vigilant, eagerly awaiting the next meetings, which could pave the way for a more concrete resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

