Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Mathura Village

A family of five was found dead in Mathura, suspected to be a case of mass suicide. Police discovered a suicide note, a wall message, and a video by the family's head. Manish Kumar, his wife, and their three children were found by Manish's brother, prompting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Mathura's Khapparpur village, a family of five was discovered dead in their home, with police suspecting a mass suicide. The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community as details of a suicide note, wall message, and video are being examined by authorities.

The family consisted of Manish Kumar, a 35-year-old farmer, his 32-year-old wife, and their three young children. The discovery was made by Manish's brother, who grew concerned after the children did not come out to play and subsequently entered the house to find the distressing scene.

Police, alerted by the bereaved brother, have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the reasons behind the tragic event. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as villagers and law enforcement seek answers in the aftermath of this painful incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

