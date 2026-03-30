Jharkhand High Court Takes Notice of 12-Year-Old's Tragic Incident Amid Protests

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday initiated suo motu action regarding the reported rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bishnugarh, Hazaribag. The court addressed the state administration and police with notices after media reports highlighted the incident.

The victim disappeared during a religious procession in her village and was later found dead, leading the police to form a Special Investigation Team to expedite the probe. The incident has sparked protests across the state.

In response, the BJP orchestrated a 12-hour bandh in Hazaribag, drawing attention to the crime and demanding action. They warned of statewide protests if the culprits were not apprehended soon. The opposition party also mobilized protests in other districts to press for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)