Mass Arrests for Cheating in Army Group C Exam

In a shocking development, 18 candidates have been apprehended for alleged cheating during an Army Group C recruitment examination. The arrests, sparked by an FIR from Colonel S S Jyothirlingam, cite the use of digital gadgets for malpractice during the February 8 assessment at the 515 Army Base Workshop.

The examination, intended for direct recruitment to Civil Defence Employee Group C posts, specifically targeted Lower Division Clerk positions. According to the FIR, candidates were caught with electronic devices inside the examination premises, aiming to secure jobs through dishonest tactics.

Police revealed that additional devices were found in bags outside the exam hall. After questioning, all 18 suspects were detained on February 9. The seized devices are now part of ongoing investigations into the malpractice scheme.

