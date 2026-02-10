TDB Backs Indigenous Hydrogen Storage Tech With Support to Gudlyf Mobility

The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has signed an agreement with Gudlyf Mobility Private Limited to support the development and commercialisation of indigenous high-pressure hydrogen storage systems using advanced composite technologies.

The agreement will provide financial assistance to Gudlyf Mobility, a deep-tech startup based in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, to scale next-generation 700 bar Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessels (COPVs)—a critical technology for India’s emerging hydrogen economy.

Strengthening India’s Hydrogen Value Chain

Gudlyf Mobility has developed proprietary intellectual property in Type IV and Type V composite cylinder technologies, addressing key challenges in lightweight, high-pressure hydrogen storage. Such systems are essential for enabling hydrogen use across mobility, industry and strategic applications.

The TDB-supported project will establish an advanced manufacturing facility in Madurai, focused on producing high-performance composite pressure vessels for a wide range of uses, including:

hydrogen storage for mobility and stationary systems

unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

compressed natural gas (CNG) and compressed biogas (CBG) storage

defence and aerospace applications

Officials said the initiative will help reduce India’s dependence on imports for high-pressure storage systems while strengthening domestic capabilities in advanced composites and precision manufacturing.

TDB: Hydrogen Key to Clean Energy and Energy Security

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, said indigenous innovation in hydrogen storage is vital for India’s long-term clean energy ambitions.

“Hydrogen is central to India’s long-term clean energy and decarbonisation strategy,” he said.“Supporting indigenous high-pressure storage technologies is critical to building a resilient hydrogen value chain within the country. TDB’s assistance to Gudlyf Mobility reflects our commitment to commercialising strategic deep-tech innovations that strengthen India’s energy security and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.”

Scaling Indigenous Deep-Tech From Tamil Nadu

Gudlyf Mobility said the partnership marks a major milestone in its journey to build globally competitive hydrogen storage solutions from India.

“This support provides strong validation of our indigenous composite pressure vessel technology,” the founders said.“With TDB’s assistance, we aim to scale advanced manufacturing in Madurai and contribute meaningfully to India’s clean energy transition, as well as strategic sectors such as defence and aerospace.”

Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Clean Energy Goals

The project aligns with national priorities including Atmanirbhar Bharat, clean energy transition, and the development of a domestic hydrogen ecosystem under India’s decarbonisation roadmap.

By supporting the commercialisation of high-pressure hydrogen storage systems, TDB and Gudlyf Mobility aim to position India as a competitive player in advanced hydrogen technologies while creating high-value manufacturing capacity at home.