UPDATE 1-Soccer-Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after only ​114 days in charge, with a goalless ​Premier League draw against bottom side ‌Wolverhampton ​Wanderers on Wednesday proving to be his final match as head coach. The 54-year-old joined Forest in October on a contract until the summer ‌of 2027 but becomes the third manager to lose his job at the club this season following the exits of Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 09:17 IST
Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after only ​114 days in charge, with a goalless ​Premier League draw against bottom side ‌Wolverhampton ​Wanderers on Wednesday proving to be his final match as head coach.

The 54-year-old joined Forest in October on a contract until the summer ‌of 2027 but becomes the third manager to lose his job at the club this season following the exits of Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou. "Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has ‌been relieved of his duties as head coach," Forest said in a statement in the early ‌hours of Thursday.

"We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future." Forest are 17th in the league after a three-game winless ⁠run ​and sit one place above ⁠the relegation zone with 12 matches left to secure their top-flight status.

Dyche appeared resigned to his fate after the Wolves ⁠game, where Forest failed to score despite 35 attempts on goal. "The owner (Evangelos Marinakis) has been fair to me, ​without a shadow of a doubt," Dyche said.

"If anyone chooses to change in football now, ⁠that's their decision. We've all seen it. People can demand change, and then it's always whether they change or not. I ⁠work ​very hard. I care about this club. I've made that clear. I'm working very hard. "If the owner wants to make a change, then that's up to him, and that's the way football ⁠is now, that's the reality of it."

Dyche's predecessor Postecoglou lasted only 39 days in the role, the ⁠Australian becoming the ⁠shortest-serving permanent Premier League manager to be sacked mid-season. Forest will look to appoint a fourth manager this season ahead of the first leg of their Europa ‌League match ‌with Fenerbahce next Thursday.

