Tragic Land Dispute: One Dead, Two Injured in Firing

A land dispute in Jangla village turned deadly when Brijesh Yadav allegedly opened fire, killing Ashish Yadav and injuring two others. The incident occurred at 11:00 AM and involved a licensed revolver. Police detained Brijesh and two others as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:23 IST
A land dispute in Jangla village of Bhadohi district escalated tragically when a 28-year-old man was shot dead, according to local authorities.

Police Superintendent Abhimanyu Manglik reported that Ashish Yadav died on the scene while two others, Akhilesh and Rajnath, were injured during the altercation.

The dispute involved Brijesh Yadav, who allegedly fired multiple rounds from his licensed revolver. Police have detained Brijesh and two others for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

