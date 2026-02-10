Left Menu

Tragic End: Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Jharkhand

A 25-year-old woman named Poonam Kumari was allegedly shot dead by her former husband in Chatra district, Jharkhand. The incident was connected to a domestic dispute following her remarriage to another man. Police are investigating and conducting raids to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:38 IST
Tragic End: Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Jharkhand
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic dispute tragically escalated to murder in Jharkhand's Chatra district where a 25-year-old woman, Poonam Kumari, was reportedly shot dead by her former husband.

The incident unfolded in Gaighat village on Monday, as confirmed by Prabhat Kumar, officer-in-charge at the Hunterganj police station. The woman was earlier married to the accused before remarrying another man, Yogendra Bhuiyan.

The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at Chatra Sadar Hospital. Police have launched an investigation and are actively conducting raids in multiple locations to apprehend the suspect involved in this grievous crime.

TRENDING

1
Penguin Random House Clarifies 'Four Stars of Destiny' Release Amid Controversy

Penguin Random House Clarifies 'Four Stars of Destiny' Release Amid Controve...

 India
2
After Special Revision, final voters' list published in Assam with 2.49 crore names, down by 0.97 pc from draft roll: EC official.

After Special Revision, final voters' list published in Assam with 2.49 cror...

 India
3
Tragic Unrest: Student Death Highlights Senegal's Fiscal Crisis

Tragic Unrest: Student Death Highlights Senegal's Fiscal Crisis

 Global
4
Indian Markets Surge Amid US Trade Deal Optimism

Indian Markets Surge Amid US Trade Deal Optimism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026