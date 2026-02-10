Tragic End: Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Jharkhand
A 25-year-old woman named Poonam Kumari was allegedly shot dead by her former husband in Chatra district, Jharkhand. The incident was connected to a domestic dispute following her remarriage to another man. Police are investigating and conducting raids to apprehend the suspect.
A domestic dispute tragically escalated to murder in Jharkhand's Chatra district where a 25-year-old woman, Poonam Kumari, was reportedly shot dead by her former husband.
The incident unfolded in Gaighat village on Monday, as confirmed by Prabhat Kumar, officer-in-charge at the Hunterganj police station. The woman was earlier married to the accused before remarrying another man, Yogendra Bhuiyan.
The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at Chatra Sadar Hospital. Police have launched an investigation and are actively conducting raids in multiple locations to apprehend the suspect involved in this grievous crime.
