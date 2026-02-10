Left Menu

Strategic Security Camp Established in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A new security camp has been set up in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district to fill a security gap and hinder Maoist movements. It serves as the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's forward operating base and aims to enhance regional development. The camp improves local access to vital amenities and infrastructure.

In a significant move to bolster security and curb Maoist movements, a new camp has been established in the strategically crucial Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

This forward operating base for the Chhattisgarh Armed Force aims to close security loopholes while accelerating regional development initiatives according to state officials.

The facility, developed under the 'Niyad Nella Nar' scheme, promises improved amenities and infrastructure connectivity, fostering peace and governance in these challenging terrains.

