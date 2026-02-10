Strategic Security Camp Established in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

In a significant move to bolster security and curb Maoist movements, a new camp has been established in the strategically crucial Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

This forward operating base for the Chhattisgarh Armed Force aims to close security loopholes while accelerating regional development initiatives according to state officials.

The facility, developed under the 'Niyad Nella Nar' scheme, promises improved amenities and infrastructure connectivity, fostering peace and governance in these challenging terrains.

