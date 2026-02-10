Bareilly Magistrate Faces Chargesheet Amid Caste Discrimination Controversy

Suspended Bareilly magistrate Alankar Agnihotri has been issued a chargesheet linked to his criticism of UGC guidelines aimed at tackling caste-based discrimination in higher education, according to sources on Tuesday.

Agnihotri visited the Shamli collectorate on Monday to receive the chargesheet from District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chauhan. He subsequently requested a month to formulate a response to the accusations against him.

The charges stem from Agnihotri's resignation, which protested the University Grants Commission's rules, now on hold by the Supreme Court. He faced charges of making inappropriate statements, caste-related remarks, and participation in protests, violating service conduct rules.