Bareilly Magistrate Faces Chargesheet Amid Caste Discrimination Controversy

Suspended Bareilly magistrate Alankar Agnihotri was issued a chargesheet for criticizing UGC guidelines addressing caste discrimination. He has been given a month to respond. Agnihotri resigned in protest of the guidelines and accused officials of misconduct. The chargesheet cites objectionable statements, caste-based remarks, and protest participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:54 IST
Suspended Bareilly magistrate Alankar Agnihotri has been issued a chargesheet linked to his criticism of UGC guidelines aimed at tackling caste-based discrimination in higher education, according to sources on Tuesday.

Agnihotri visited the Shamli collectorate on Monday to receive the chargesheet from District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chauhan. He subsequently requested a month to formulate a response to the accusations against him.

The charges stem from Agnihotri's resignation, which protested the University Grants Commission's rules, now on hold by the Supreme Court. He faced charges of making inappropriate statements, caste-related remarks, and participation in protests, violating service conduct rules.

