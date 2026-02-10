Left Menu

Charges Framed in High-Profile Murder Case of Former Maharashtra Minister

A special court framed charges against 27 individuals in the 2024 murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. These charges include MCOCA and BNS. Siddique was killed in Mumbai, and Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with the case, allegedly orchestrating the crime for power assertion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:14 IST
In a significant development, a special court has framed charges against 27 individuals linked to the 2024 murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The charges, which include MCOCA and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), were formalized by Judge Satyanarayan R. Navander. The accused had earlier pleaded not guilty.

Siddique was assassinated in Mumbai, and the case has implicated Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as a key conspirator intending to establish dominance within the crime syndicate.

