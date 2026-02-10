Farmers Rally Against 'Threat' India-US Trade Deal

In a strong rebuke of the recent India-US trade deal, Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, accused the Union government of jeopardizing farmers' interests for a one-sided agreement. Speaking at a press conference, Tikait highlighted the parallels between the current situation and the economic reforms of 1992.

Tikait announced that Indian farmers would protest the deal by burning effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi across villages. He expressed disdain for the government's assurances, labeling them as false, and urged farmers to support the February 12 General Strike as a form of protest.

Meanwhile, MPs Sudhakar Singh and Sanjay Singh echoed these sentiments, calling on the government to reconsider the tariffs and deals that threaten India's sovereignty and agricultural sector. The opposition continues to press for a transparent review of the agreement while emphasizing its possible adverse effects on Indian agriculture.

