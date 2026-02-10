Left Menu

Farmers Rally Against 'Threat' India-US Trade Deal

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait criticized the India-US trade deal, arguing it endangers Indian farmers by ensuring one-sided benefits for the US. Opposition MPs echoing these concerns, plan to protest and oppose the deal in Parliament, emphasizing its detrimental impact on agriculture and India's sovereignty.

Updated: 10-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:00 IST
  • India

In a strong rebuke of the recent India-US trade deal, Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, accused the Union government of jeopardizing farmers' interests for a one-sided agreement. Speaking at a press conference, Tikait highlighted the parallels between the current situation and the economic reforms of 1992.

Tikait announced that Indian farmers would protest the deal by burning effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi across villages. He expressed disdain for the government's assurances, labeling them as false, and urged farmers to support the February 12 General Strike as a form of protest.

Meanwhile, MPs Sudhakar Singh and Sanjay Singh echoed these sentiments, calling on the government to reconsider the tariffs and deals that threaten India's sovereignty and agricultural sector. The opposition continues to press for a transparent review of the agreement while emphasizing its possible adverse effects on Indian agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

