BJP Defends Central Armed Police Forces Bill Against Opposition Criticism

BJP member Sudhanshu Trivedi, on Monday, robustly rejected opposition's critique of the Central Armed Police Forces Bill in Rajya Sabha, declaring the Modi government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding CAPFs, which form the nation's internal defence backbone.

Trivedi highlighted the bill's provisions that streamline promotions to mitigate legal complications, while the removal of a 20% IPS deputation quota at the Deputy Inspector General level aims to enhance career advancement opportunities for cadre officers. He argued that the bill impacts only a minor percentage of personnel and dismissed claims of any adverse morale effects.

Criticizing historical political maneuvers, Trivedi stood firm on the government's prioritization of service quality and internal security, asserting that the bill's reformation will facilitate better on-ground coordination through experienced officers. He also addressed the need for improved welfare measures for CAPFs, echoing M Thambidurai of AIADMK's call for focussing on housing and mental health initiatives for security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)