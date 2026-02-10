Mamata Banerjee Accelerates Yuvasathi Scheme to Support Unemployed Youth
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the early rollout of the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme, scheduled for April 1. A monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 will aid educated youth aged 21-40 who passed the Madhyamik exams. Scholarships remain accessible to beneficiaries, excluding other welfare recipients.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, announced her government's decision to expedite the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme, with a new launch date set for April 1. Originally scheduled for August, the program will provide financial support to educated unemployed youth.
In a press briefing held at the state secretariat, Banerjee detailed the scheme's advance, emphasizing its alignment with the new financial year starting April. Qualified beneficiaries, aged 21-40 and having cleared the Madhyamik exams, will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500.
The Chief Minister assured that beneficiaries will still have access to existing scholarships, such as 'Aikyasree' and 'Medhasree'. Yet, participants in other state welfare programs, besides scholarships, won't be eligible for the 'Yuvasathi' initiative. The announcement arrives as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
King's College London Expands Scholarships for Indian Postgraduates
West Bengal Employees Rally for Dearness Allowance Dues
Supreme Court Mandates 25% Dearness Allowance Hike for West Bengal Employees
Supreme Court Orders West Bengal to Settle Dearness Allowance Arrears
DA for Bengal govt staffers increased by 4 pc; allowance of ASHA, Anganwadi workers hiked by Rs 1,000: FinMin Chandrima Bhattacharya.