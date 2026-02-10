Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Accelerates Yuvasathi Scheme to Support Unemployed Youth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the early rollout of the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme, scheduled for April 1. A monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 will aid educated youth aged 21-40 who passed the Madhyamik exams. Scholarships remain accessible to beneficiaries, excluding other welfare recipients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:17 IST
Mamata Banerjee Accelerates Yuvasathi Scheme to Support Unemployed Youth
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, announced her government's decision to expedite the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme, with a new launch date set for April 1. Originally scheduled for August, the program will provide financial support to educated unemployed youth.

In a press briefing held at the state secretariat, Banerjee detailed the scheme's advance, emphasizing its alignment with the new financial year starting April. Qualified beneficiaries, aged 21-40 and having cleared the Madhyamik exams, will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500.

The Chief Minister assured that beneficiaries will still have access to existing scholarships, such as 'Aikyasree' and 'Medhasree'. Yet, participants in other state welfare programs, besides scholarships, won't be eligible for the 'Yuvasathi' initiative. The announcement arrives as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Faces Continued Crackdown by Russian Authorities

Telegram Faces Continued Crackdown by Russian Authorities

 Global
2
Bihar Legislative Showdown: Chaos Over CM's Alleged Remarks

Bihar Legislative Showdown: Chaos Over CM's Alleged Remarks

 India
3
Macron's Groundbreaking AI Visit: A New Era for India and France

Macron's Groundbreaking AI Visit: A New Era for India and France

 India
4
Macron's Strategic Indo-Pacific Agenda: Strengthening Indo-French Partnerships

Macron's Strategic Indo-Pacific Agenda: Strengthening Indo-French Partnershi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026