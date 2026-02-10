Emmanuel Macron's Strategic India Visit: Talks, Innovation, and Global Cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit India from February 17 to 19, a trip that aims to strengthen bilateral ties through discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Announced by India's foreign ministry on Tuesday, the visit includes significant engagements across multiple domains.

During his stay, President Macron will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, a key event reflecting India's growing influence in technology. Additionally, Macron will travel to Mumbai to inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, emphasizing the collaborative relationship between both nations.

Talks between Macron and Modi will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest. This includes reinforcing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Last year, both countries signed a declaration to establish a partnership on advanced and small modular nuclear reactors, marking a step forward in their diplomatic relationship.