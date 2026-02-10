Tragedy Strikes Sloviansk in Russian Airstrike

An airstrike carried out by Russian forces has tragically claimed the lives of an 11-year-old girl and her mother in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to reports from the area. The assault has also left 14 others injured.

The attack targeted the city of Sloviansk, as reported by Governor Vadym Filashkin on the Telegram platform. Among the wounded was a 7-year-old girl. Ukrainian police have confirmed that the bodies of the woman and child were found under the remains of a collapsed building.

Sloviansk, along with the neighboring city of Kramatorsk, remains a critical target due to their strategic importance near the front lines of the conflict. Russia continues to negotiate for control of the remaining areas in Donetsk as a condition in peace talks; however, Ukraine remains steadfast in its refusal to cede territory.