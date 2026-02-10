Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Sloviansk in Russian Airstrike

An airstrike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of an 11-year-old girl and her mother, with 14 others wounded. This attack is part of Russia's ongoing efforts to control the remaining parts of Donetsk. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the conflict.

An airstrike carried out by Russian forces has tragically claimed the lives of an 11-year-old girl and her mother in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to reports from the area. The assault has also left 14 others injured.

The attack targeted the city of Sloviansk, as reported by Governor Vadym Filashkin on the Telegram platform. Among the wounded was a 7-year-old girl. Ukrainian police have confirmed that the bodies of the woman and child were found under the remains of a collapsed building.

Sloviansk, along with the neighboring city of Kramatorsk, remains a critical target due to their strategic importance near the front lines of the conflict. Russia continues to negotiate for control of the remaining areas in Donetsk as a condition in peace talks; however, Ukraine remains steadfast in its refusal to cede territory.

