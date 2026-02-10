India Post, NSE Partner to Offer Mutual Funds Through 1.64 Lakh Post Offices

In a major step towards deepening financial inclusion and expanding access to capital market-linked products, the Department of Posts (DoP), Ministry of Communications, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) to enable the distribution of mutual fund products through India Post’s nationwide postal network.

The partnership will leverage India Post’s unparalleled reach of over 1.64 lakh post offices, combined with NSE’s robust digital mutual fund transaction platform, to bring regulated investment solutions closer to citizens—particularly in rural, semi-urban, and underserved regions.

Bringing Mutual Fund Access to the Last Mile

The collaboration aims to significantly enhance last-mile availability of mutual fund products by integrating India Post’s trusted physical network with NSE’s end-to-end online infrastructure for mutual fund order placement, processing, and settlement, fully compliant with SEBI regulations.

This initiative is expected to improve mutual fund penetration in Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural India, while promoting transparency, investor awareness, and participation in formal financial markets.

Aligning with Government’s Financial Inclusion Vision

The MoU reflects the Government of India’s broader vision of creating a financially empowered society by combining:

India Post’s accessibility, trust, and citizen-centric service delivery, and

NSE’s technological expertise and capital market infrastructure

Together, the two institutions aim to build an investor-friendly distribution ecosystem that supports inclusive growth and broad-based wealth creation.

MoU Signed in Presence of Senior Officials

The MoU was signed in New Delhi by:

Ms. Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services & Rural Business), Department of Posts

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE

in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Training Postal Employees as Certified Distributors

Under the agreement, selected India Post employees will be identified, trained, and onboarded as certified mutual fund distributors. These officials will provide mutual fund products and related investor services through NSE’s mutual fund platform, subject to mandatory regulatory requirements including:

NISM certification

EUIN registration

Full adherence to investor protection norms

Statements from Leadership

Ms. Manisha Bansal Badal noted that India Post has long played a pivotal role in advancing inclusive financial services:

“This partnership with NSE will enable India Post to offer modern investment solutions while maintaining the highest standards of transparency, investor protection, and regulatory compliance.”

Shri Sriram Krishnan highlighted NSE’s commitment to broadening access:

“By leveraging India Post’s vast physical presence and NSE’s digital mutual fund platform, we aim to create a transparent, compliant, and investor-friendly ecosystem that reaches citizens across the country.”

Phased Rollout with Pilot Implementation

The MoU, signed on 10 February 2026, will remain valid for three years, with provisions for renewal by mutual consent. Implementation will begin in a phased manner, starting with a pilot across selected locations before scaling nationwide.

Supporting Financial Literacy and Investor Confidence

The initiative aligns with ongoing national efforts to promote:

Financial literacy

Investor protection

Inclusive access to regulated financial services

By bringing mutual fund products to post offices, the collaboration is expected to strengthen investor confidence and expand participation in India’s growing financial markets.