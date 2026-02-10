Controversial Steps in Israeli West Bank Policy Escalate Tensions

In a bold move, Israel has taken measures to solidify its control over the West Bank, described by Energy Minister Eli Cohen as implementing 'de facto sovereignty.' This controversial step, announced on Sunday, has raised alarms among Palestinians, Arab nations, and various human rights organizations, who decry it as annexation.

The new policies grant Israel increased authority over land use and planning, potentially displacing Palestinians. Key figures in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz, support these measures despite widespread backlash.

Critics, including the United Nations and several Arab countries, warn that these decisions could further destabilize the region and jeopardize future peace prospects, as they undermine the Palestinian Authority and disregard past diplomatic agreements.

