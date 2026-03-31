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Voices United: Seminar Rejects Preemptive War Against Iran Under International Law

A seminar in New Delhi discussed the illegitimacy of a preemptive war against Iran under international law, spotlighting civilian casualties and diplomatic erosion. Experts and advocates highlighted the importance of maintaining global norms and the role of diplomacy over military action, calling for strict adherence to international legal standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:08 IST
Voices United: Seminar Rejects Preemptive War Against Iran Under International Law
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In New Delhi, a high-level seminar titled ''War, Law, and Legitimacy: A Legal Examination of the Use of Force Against Iran'' took place at the Constitution Club of India, organized by Judicial Quest. It brought together senior advocates, academics, journalists, and diplomats to discuss the legal implications of preemptive strikes on Iran.

Speakers, including Supreme Court Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde and cultural representatives from Iran, condemned the use of force and highlighted the erosion of diplomatic negotiations. They stressed the need for adhering to international laws, specifically the UN Charter's Article 2(4), which prohibits preemptive wars and underlined civilian protection during conflicts.

With discussions touching on global norms and their significance for weaker states, the seminar urged for diplomatic solutions over military escalations, warning against double standards and emphasizing the role of international legal frameworks to foster peace and hold aggressors accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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