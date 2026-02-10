Global News Roundup: From AI Summits to International Peace Efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi during his upcoming visit to India next week. Macron will engage in talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his trip.

China has charged a former deputy director of its defense industry regulator with graft as part of its anti-corruption campaign. The move follows the removal of several lawmakers linked to the defense sector, continuing Beijing's crackdown on corruption.

A peacekeeping force of up to 20,000 troops is proposed for Gaza, with Indonesia potentially contributing 8,000 troops. This initiative remains under discussion with no defined terms yet.

