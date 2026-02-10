Left Menu

Global News Roundup: From AI Summits to International Peace Efforts

This article summarizes current global news updates, including French President Emmanuel Macron's participation in an AI summit in India, China's ongoing anti-graft campaign, and major developments in international peacekeeping efforts. It covers significant political meetings, trade agreements, and incidents of unrest across various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi during his upcoming visit to India next week. Macron will engage in talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his trip.

China has charged a former deputy director of its defense industry regulator with graft as part of its anti-corruption campaign. The move follows the removal of several lawmakers linked to the defense sector, continuing Beijing's crackdown on corruption.

A peacekeeping force of up to 20,000 troops is proposed for Gaza, with Indonesia potentially contributing 8,000 troops. This initiative remains under discussion with no defined terms yet.

