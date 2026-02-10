EU's Strategy in Ukraine: Demanding Concessions from Russia

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced plans to propose a comprehensive list of concessions Europe should demand from Russia as part of a settlement to culminate the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels, Kallas emphasized the necessity for all parties, including Russia and the U.S., to recognize the importance of European consensus in achieving a peace deal.

She highlighted the need for conditions to be directed at Russia rather than Ukraine, a nation already suffering immense pressure from the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)