EU's Strategy in Ukraine: Demanding Concessions from Russia
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas plans to propose a list of concessions Europe should demand from Russia to settle the Ukraine war. She stresses the importance of European agreement for peace, noting conditions should be put on Russia, not the pressured Ukrainians.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced plans to propose a comprehensive list of concessions Europe should demand from Russia as part of a settlement to culminate the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Speaking to journalists in Brussels, Kallas emphasized the necessity for all parties, including Russia and the U.S., to recognize the importance of European consensus in achieving a peace deal.
She highlighted the need for conditions to be directed at Russia rather than Ukraine, a nation already suffering immense pressure from the conflict.
