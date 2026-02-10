Tensions Rise Over Kolkata Port Land Encroachment Debate
The Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar as BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya raised concerns over the encroachment of Kolkata Port's land, controversially referred to as 'mini Pakistan' by city's mayor. Minister Shantanu Thakur confirmed significant encroachment, attributing it to those linked with the ruling TMC government, sparking protests from TMC members.
In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya highlighted the issue of Kolkata Port's land encroachment, which the city's mayor has controversially called 'mini Pakistan'. The remark led to a significant uproar within the chamber.
Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, acknowledged the encroachment, blaming individuals associated with the ruling TMC government. He mentioned the port authority's struggles to reclaim approximately 170 acres of illegally occupied land.
The TMC opposed the 'mini Pakistan' reference, with members vocally protesting. Meanwhile, NCP-SP's Fauzia Khan called for the phrase to be expunged from the records, arguing that it misrepresents Indian citizens.
