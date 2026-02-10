Tensions Rise Over Kolkata Port Land Encroachment Debate

In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya highlighted the issue of Kolkata Port's land encroachment, which the city's mayor has controversially called 'mini Pakistan'. The remark led to a significant uproar within the chamber.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, acknowledged the encroachment, blaming individuals associated with the ruling TMC government. He mentioned the port authority's struggles to reclaim approximately 170 acres of illegally occupied land.

The TMC opposed the 'mini Pakistan' reference, with members vocally protesting. Meanwhile, NCP-SP's Fauzia Khan called for the phrase to be expunged from the records, arguing that it misrepresents Indian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)