Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Cases

The Supreme Court is set to review guidelines for high courts and trial courts when making observations in sexual assault cases. During a session on Tuesday, the court indicated it would ask the National Judicial Academy (NJA) to compile a detailed report on the matter.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, announced plans to overturn a March 2025 decision by the Allahabad High Court in a sexual assault case. The high court had ruled that actions such as grabbing a minor's breasts and attempting to remove clothing were not enough to imply an intent to commit rape.

The apex court initiated a suo motu proceeding following insensitive comments by the high court. The Supreme Court emphasized the negative impact of such remarks on victims and society. Senior advocate H S Phoolka highlighted delays in cases where victims haven't been cross-examined. The top court may direct NJA to handle the issue nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)