Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire in Question: Deadly Strikes and Hope for Peacekeeping

A recent Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinian cyclists in Gaza, undermining the October ceasefire. Despite ongoing violence and a rising death toll, plans for an international peacekeeping force in Gaza are progressing, with Indonesia pledging to contribute troops for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:47 IST
Gaza Ceasefire in Question: Deadly Strikes and Hope for Peacekeeping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Palestinians on bicycles were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tuesday, as confirmed by local hospital officials, marking the latest fatalities since an October ceasefire agreement failed to halt deadly attacks in the Gaza Strip. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported that the two men were struck near the ceasefire line dividing Gaza, with one half under Israeli military control. A woman's body, killed by Israeli gunfire in the central Maghazi refugee camp, was also received.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that 586 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, raising the cumulative death toll to 72,037 since Israel's offensive began. The continuing violence has fueled sentiments among Gazans that the war persists despite portions of the ceasefire agreement moving forward.

Indonesia announced intentions to deploy between 5,000 and 8,000 military personnel for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza. While the peace plan's contentious disarmament component remains unresolved, international diplomatic efforts continue to seek a lasting resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

 India
2
India's Dairy Sector: Leading Global Innovation and Growth

India's Dairy Sector: Leading Global Innovation and Growth

 India
3
Unveiling Tyrannoroter: A 307-Million-Year-Old Herbivorous Discovery

Unveiling Tyrannoroter: A 307-Million-Year-Old Herbivorous Discovery

 Global
4
AB InBev India to Revolutionize Barley Sourcing by 2026

AB InBev India to Revolutionize Barley Sourcing by 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026