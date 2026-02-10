Gaza Ceasefire in Question: Deadly Strikes and Hope for Peacekeeping
A recent Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinian cyclists in Gaza, undermining the October ceasefire. Despite ongoing violence and a rising death toll, plans for an international peacekeeping force in Gaza are progressing, with Indonesia pledging to contribute troops for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts.
Two Palestinians on bicycles were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tuesday, as confirmed by local hospital officials, marking the latest fatalities since an October ceasefire agreement failed to halt deadly attacks in the Gaza Strip. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported that the two men were struck near the ceasefire line dividing Gaza, with one half under Israeli military control. A woman's body, killed by Israeli gunfire in the central Maghazi refugee camp, was also received.
Gaza's Health Ministry reported that 586 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, raising the cumulative death toll to 72,037 since Israel's offensive began. The continuing violence has fueled sentiments among Gazans that the war persists despite portions of the ceasefire agreement moving forward.
Indonesia announced intentions to deploy between 5,000 and 8,000 military personnel for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza. While the peace plan's contentious disarmament component remains unresolved, international diplomatic efforts continue to seek a lasting resolution to the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
