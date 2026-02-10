NATO Allies Rally for Ukraine: U.S. Ambassador's Anticipation of New Pledges

U.S. ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, expressed optimism about forthcoming pledges for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) in a briefing on Tuesday. The initiative aims to bolster Ukraine with U.S. weaponry.

Anticipating the defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Whitaker highlighted existing commitments of over $4.5 billion from NATO allies.

With 21 allied nations and two partners contributing, the collective effort underscores heightened support for Ukraine amid its ongoing battlefield challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)