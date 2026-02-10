Left Menu

NATO Allies Rally for Ukraine: U.S. Ambassador's Anticipation of New Pledges

U.S. ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, announced that additional pledges for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) are expected during the upcoming meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. So far, over $4.5 billion in U.S. weaponry has been pledged by 21 allies and two partners to aid Ukraine.

Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:49 IST
  • Belgium

U.S. ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, expressed optimism about forthcoming pledges for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) in a briefing on Tuesday. The initiative aims to bolster Ukraine with U.S. weaponry.

Anticipating the defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Whitaker highlighted existing commitments of over $4.5 billion from NATO allies.

With 21 allied nations and two partners contributing, the collective effort underscores heightened support for Ukraine amid its ongoing battlefield challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

