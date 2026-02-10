Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Illegal Firearm Claims Life of Mother

A tragic incident in Delhi's Jungpura area involved a 37-year-old woman being accidentally shot by her son. The teenage son was handling an illegal firearm when it went off, resulting in her death. He fled the scene but was later apprehended. Authorities are investigating the origin of the weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in southeast Delhi's Jungpura, a 37-year-old woman was accidentally shot and killed by her teenage son with an illegal firearm. The police reported the incident on Tuesday, describing how the son, Tarun, obtained the weapon from an unidentified source in the Ashram area.

While showing the country-made pistol to his mother, it accidentally discharged, fatally injuring her in the face. The son fled the scene but was soon apprehended after a short police search. During interrogation, he revealed the location of the discarded firearm, which was recovered from a nearby drain.

Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, alongside sections of the Arms Act. Efforts are ongoing to trace and capture the supplier of the illicit weapon. The victim, Sumati, was a domestic help and leaves behind her husband and three children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

