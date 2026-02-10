Tragedy in Delhi: Illegal Firearm Claims Life of Mother

In a tragic incident in southeast Delhi's Jungpura, a 37-year-old woman was accidentally shot and killed by her teenage son with an illegal firearm. The police reported the incident on Tuesday, describing how the son, Tarun, obtained the weapon from an unidentified source in the Ashram area.

While showing the country-made pistol to his mother, it accidentally discharged, fatally injuring her in the face. The son fled the scene but was soon apprehended after a short police search. During interrogation, he revealed the location of the discarded firearm, which was recovered from a nearby drain.

Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, alongside sections of the Arms Act. Efforts are ongoing to trace and capture the supplier of the illicit weapon. The victim, Sumati, was a domestic help and leaves behind her husband and three children.

(With inputs from agencies.)