Tragic Shooting in Mumbai: Young Woman Killed in Govandi

A 19-year-old woman was shot dead in Mumbai's Govandi area. The attackers fled the scene, and while the victim was taken to the hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The police are currently investigating the incident, having identified suspects via CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:14 IST
A 19-year-old woman was tragically shot dead on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai's Govandi area, according to police sources.

The assailants escaped the scene after the attack. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, the victim was declared dead upon arrival, a police official confirmed.

The woman's identity remains undisclosed as authorities continue their investigation. Police have identified the suspects using CCTV footage and are actively pursuing leads.

