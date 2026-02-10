Left Menu

United Front: Punjab's Pivotal Anti-Drug Campaign

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted the role of society in combating drug abuse, addressing the issue at a meeting with rural defense committees. He emphasized the importance of employment in deterring addiction and called for societal unity and vigilance to effectively curb the drug menace.

  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria voiced concerns over a neighboring country's alleged attempts to destabilize the state through drugs and weapons. Addressing rural defense committees, he underscored the importance of a collective effort to fight drug addiction.

Kataria stressed that social involvement, especially by parents, teachers, and youth, is crucial to combat the drug menace. He linked unemployment as a root cause and advocated for increased employment opportunities to deter youth from addiction.

The governor's anti-drug 'padyatra' exemplifies the state's commitment. With wide participation from diverse societal sectors, Kataria called for a united stand to eliminate drug abuse, emphasizing the essential role of educational institutions in this battle.

