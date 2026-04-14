Breaking the Chains: Battling Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

In support of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's 100-day Nasha Mukht Abhiyaan, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma emphasized the need to uproot political and police patronage in drug trade. Speaking at a function honoring Dr. B R Ambedkar, Sharma highlighted the critical necessity for rigorous enforcement and public accountability.

He alleged that narcotics spread due to protection from politicians and some police officers, demanding strict legal action against those involved. Sharma stressed that failing to address this allows drug networks with cross-border links to align with Pakistan's ISI, posing national security risks.

Praising police efforts, Sharma emphasized the importance of collective battle against drugs, with nearly one lakh youth volunteers ready to assist. He advocates for de-addiction support and advanced anti-drone systems to halt cross-border smuggling, calling for strong national political backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)