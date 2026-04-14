Left Menu

Breaking the Chains: Battling Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma supports Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's anti-drug campaign, highlighting the need to expose political and police involvement. Sharma warns of cross-border drug trafficking as a national security threat and calls for robust enforcement, public participation, and advanced anti-smuggling measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:02 IST
Breaking the Chains: Battling Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In support of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's 100-day Nasha Mukht Abhiyaan, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma emphasized the need to uproot political and police patronage in drug trade. Speaking at a function honoring Dr. B R Ambedkar, Sharma highlighted the critical necessity for rigorous enforcement and public accountability.

He alleged that narcotics spread due to protection from politicians and some police officers, demanding strict legal action against those involved. Sharma stressed that failing to address this allows drug networks with cross-border links to align with Pakistan's ISI, posing national security risks.

Praising police efforts, Sharma emphasized the importance of collective battle against drugs, with nearly one lakh youth volunteers ready to assist. He advocates for de-addiction support and advanced anti-drone systems to halt cross-border smuggling, calling for strong national political backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling: Unfavourable Judgments Aren't Grounds for Case Transfers

Court Ruling: Unfavourable Judgments Aren't Grounds for Case Transfers

 India
2
Auto Industry Debates New CAFE III Norms

Auto Industry Debates New CAFE III Norms

 India
3
Loni: From Mythical Land to Pollution Catastrophe

Loni: From Mythical Land to Pollution Catastrophe

 India
4
Women's Reservation Act: PM Modi Calls for Unanimous Support

Women's Reservation Act: PM Modi Calls for Unanimous Support

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026