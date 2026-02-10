Left Menu

Alleged EPF Mismanagement and Billing Issues Stir Controversy in UP

Concerns over alleged non-deposit of EPF deductions for outsourced workers and recurring electricity bill arrears despite timely payments have been raised in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. BJP's Vijay Bahadur Pathak highlighted these issues, urging government intervention as frustration mounts among affected workers and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:30 IST
Concerns over the alleged mismanagement of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions for outsourced workers and persistent electricity billing discrepancies were brought to the forefront in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday.

BJP representative Vijay Bahadur Pathak highlighted that although EPF deductions are regularly made from the salaries of these workers, the funds are reportedly not being deposited into their accounts, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. Complaints have emerged from various parts of the state, including major cities like Bareilly and Varanasi.

Pathak also pointed out discrepancies in electricity billing, where consumers continue to receive bills showing arrears despite timely payments. The legislative body has called on the government to issue a clarifying statement and address these pressing concerns.

